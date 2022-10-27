JSCC receives Transforming Transportation Technology grant

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO
2 PM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
seas 5 to 8 ft expected.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Ocracoke Inlet to Surf City.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Thursday to 2 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
James Sprunt Community College will expand their Diesel Mechanic and CDL program.
KENANSVILLE — James Sprunt Community College was recently awarded the T3- Transforming Transportation Technology Grant by the North Carolina Community College System. This grant will allow JSCC to expand JSCC’s Diesel Mechanic and CDL program.
Not only will growing the Diesel Mechanic and CDL program benefit JSCC, but it will also serve the relevant needs of employers in Duplin County.
JSCC has an innovative plan to stack Diesel Mechanic courses and CDL credentials in a transportation pathway requested by employers in the Duplin and surrounding areas. As this industry grows, so does the need for equipped students ready to invest their skills into the growing economy. JSCC profoundly desires to be the launching pad that propels students into the local workforce.
JSCC also plans to offer courses during the day, evenings, and weekends to provide students with course options that can help them achieve their goals at a rapid rate. JSCC is excited about increasing the likelihood of reaching more students who may need to work while attending school.
JSCC’s baseline goal will always be to see our students employed. Removing obstacles for all students is a goal each faculty and staff member recognizes. Jobs in the transportation industry provide a sustainable living wage for students.
Certifications resulting from the completion of the T3: Transforming Technology program will be as follows:
• Certificate, Diploma, or Degree in Diesel and Heavy Equipment Technology
• Commercial Driver’s License, Class A
• OSHA, Hazardous Materials, Snap-On Certifications to include System Diagnostic, Electrical Safety, Multimeter, Shop Tool Safety, Battery Charging/Starter; Noregon certifications to include JPro Diagnostics and Brake Inspector Certification.