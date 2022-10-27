JSCC receives Transforming Transportation Technology grant

James Sprunt Community College will expand their Diesel Mechanic and CDL program.

 James Sprunt Community College

KENANSVILLE — James Sprunt Community College was recently awarded the T3- Transforming Transportation Technology Grant by the North Carolina Community College System. This grant will allow JSCC to expand JSCC’s Diesel Mechanic and CDL program.

Not only will growing the Diesel Mechanic and CDL program benefit JSCC, but it will also serve the relevant needs of employers in Duplin County.