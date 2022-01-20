KENANSVILLE — Students from all over Duplin County recently participated in a mini-workshop series presented by James Sprunt Community College agribusiness academy.
The workshop featured multiple sessions, which students chose based on their interests and career goals.
During the hour-long sessions, participants had the opportunity to learn about animal reproduction, nutrition, agriculture engineering, natural resources, and plant science.
Participants were also able to meet featured industry professionals, learn about career skills, etiquette and practice their conversational skills.
Among the skilled activities, students got hands-on practice was “learning about the proper procedure for swine artificial insemination utilizing a life-like model,” said Tiffany Cassell, Duplin Agribusiness Academy coordinator with Duplin County Schools. “Prior to practicing the students reviewed reproductive anatomy and physiology as well as the benefits of artificial insemination.”
During the agriculture engineering workshop session, students explored the function of insulators, conductivity, and how circuits work.
“The students prepared and assembled a simple electrical circuit using Christmas lights, aluminum foil, and 9V batteries,” said Cassell.
The Duplin Agribusiness Academy focuses on highlighting careers in agriculture, leadership development, and enrichment opportunities through pathways designed to reach student goals of career and college readiness. And provides meaningful experiences that support the vision of DCS and JSCC.
The agribusiness academy is available to all Duplin County Schools students entering high school and connects them with agriculture teachers, college instructors, and industry experts.