Owen and Ashton Teachey describe themselves as a close set of siblings. They get along well and enjoy doing things together. JSCC is proud to congratulate them on graduating together this May.
“The small-town environment makes JSCC feel homey,” states Ashton when asked what her favorite things about JSCC are. Owen shares, “The faculty and staff are the best part of JSCC! Star Jackson (agriculture instructor) is the best instructor I have ever had!” Both students agree that JSCC not only equipped them to enter the workforce but supported them as they developed their skills through part-time jobs and internships.
Both Teacheys expressed a deep appreciation for the supportive faculty and staff at JSCC. The innovative experiences JSCC offers students inside the classroom cultivates skills that will translate easily into their future workplaces. Both students plan to begin their careers in Duplin County. Owen plans to return upon graduation to take part in a Poultry Production Class offered on campus. Ashton currently manages Golden City in Wallace and hopes to continue growing her management skills.
JSCC is proud to have played a role in the future success of both Owen and Ashton. JSCC faculty members had positive things to say about both students’ qualities in the classroom and around campus. Ashton described Ms. Theresa Meza, her accounting professor, to have been her favorite.
“Ashton was a wonderful student,” said Meza. “She was a pleasure to have in class. Ashton was a conscientious, hard-working student who was always engaged in class. She readily grasped the concepts presented and could be counted on to participate in class activities.”
Student Spotlight is a feature contributed by James Sprunt Community College.