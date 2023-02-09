...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 4 to 6 ft expected.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Cape Lookout to Surf City.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Paige Sheffield began her journey with James Sprunt Community College in 2008 by taking Continuing Education courses. Sheffield obtained her EMT and Paramedic certifications, but found she could not advance any further in healthcare without a degree. While the COVID pandemic presented its fair share of challenges for Sheffield, it provided an opportunity for her to take classes online while still working. Sheffield explains that JSCC did an amazing job accommodating her in this effort to further her education.
Not being a typical college student presented obstacles for Sheffield. Being over 30, with a career, family, and working night shift in the middle of a pandemic, forced Sheffield to buckle down and focus on being intentional about achieving her goals. With less classes being offered online post-pandemic, Sheffield’s education momentum was challenged. However, she was able to complete the requirements for a Business Administration degree in December 2022.
Through her journey as a student at JSCC, Sheffield has found that she enjoys learning about business even more so than healthcare. Her goals for the future include combining her background in the health industry with her business degree to improve healthcare in the Duplin County area. Sheffield has plans to continue her education and eventually obtain an MBA.