JSCC students compete in Spartans Hair Extravaganza

James Sprunt Community College participate in the Spartans Hair Extravaganza, hair show held at the Ed Emory Auditorium.

 James Sprunt Community College

KENANSVILLE — The James Sprunt Community College Cosmetology Department recently hosted a hair show at the Ed Emory Auditorium. The Spartans Hair Extravaganza consisted of five categories. All JSCC cosmetology students were welcome to attend from both the curriculum and continuing education departments. This included Cosmetology, Manicuring, Natural Hair Care, and Barbing students.

Categories for the competition were Fantasy Hair and Makeup, Cut and Color, Braid and Twist, Fantasy Nails, Evening Elegance Team, and Barbering. Students, faculty, and staff members of JSCC, as well as cosmetology students and instructors from surrounding community colleges, were invited to attend.

