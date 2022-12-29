JSCC students compete in Spartans Hair Extravaganza

KENANSVILLE — The James Sprunt Community College Cosmetology Department recently hosted a hair show at the Ed Emory Auditorium. The Spartans Hair Extravaganza consisted of five categories. All JSCC cosmetology students were welcome to attend from both the curriculum and continuing education departments. This included Cosmetology, Manicuring, Natural Hair Care, and Barbing students.
Categories for the competition were Fantasy Hair and Makeup, Cut and Color, Braid and Twist, Fantasy Nails, Evening Elegance Team, and Barbering. Students, faculty, and staff members of JSCC, as well as cosmetology students and instructors from surrounding community colleges, were invited to attend.
The winners were as follows:
Fantasy Hair: 1st place — Yolanda Arellano Zuniga, Wendy Gonzalez Mendoza, & Alejandra Velazquez, 2nd place — Cristina Mendez Escobar, Elsy Lizama Chavarria, Claudia Edmister, & Yaneth Beltron Guillen and 3rd place — Daycy Garcia Guerra, Juana Guerra Gaona, Margarita Sanchez Garcia, & Katherin Torres Acosta
Cut & Color: 1st place — Taylor Bryan, 2nd place — Lavaisha Holmes, and 3rd place — Tewsday Teachey
Braid & Twist: 1st place — Tilwand Smith, 2nd place — Kanesha Hall
Fantasy Nails: 1st place — Vanessa Aguirre De Garcia, 2nd place — B’Elana Wood, 3rd place — Edith Garcia
Evening Elegance: 1st place — Naomi Guardiola-Alvarado & Marlene Almonte Gonzalez, 2nd place — Lavaisha Holmes, and 3rd place — Lesly Guzman & Rosalba Ponce
Participating instructors and staff were as follows: