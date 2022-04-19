...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s and light winds could
result in frost formation.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
KENANSVILLE - James Sprunt Community College will host a Job Fair this Thursday, April 21 at the JSCC Athletic Complex. The job fair will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There will be food trucks on site throughout the day.
"We have over 50 employers attending from various industries and locations in eastern North Carolina and we look forward to a successful day of networking for our students and the greater community," said Karla Blanton, James Sprunt Community College career counselor.
The parking lots beside the tennis courts and in front of the Hoffler building will be closed starting Wednesday at 5 p.m. until Thursday 1:30 p.m. for the job fair.
"We hope to see many upcoming graduates attending the job fair, we also encourage faculty to bring their classes as applicable. This is a great opportunity for students to experience the job fair and what they can expect once they begin their job search, Blanton added.
The Job Fair is open to the public, and will take place rain or shine.