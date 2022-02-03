JSCC's Diesel Mechanics instructor empowers students

JSCC’s Diesel Mechanics instructor Stanley Skidmore, implemented a Tools For Success program rewarding students with the highest scores with tools. The money for the tools was donated by some JSCC employees and through partnerships with outside organizations. MHC Kenworth donated air tools valued at $800 and Smithfield Foods donated $600 for the purchase of tools.
James Sprunt Community College is dedicated to empowering students to enter the workforce with confidence. Diesel Mechanics Instructor, Stanley Skidmore, joined the JSCC family in November of 2020. Skidmore has worked diligently to grow his program. In a short amount of time, Skidmore has managed to impress not only administration, but the community at large. Skidmore’s attention to detail and personal rapport with his class, builds a classroom culture of professionalism amongst his students.
To encourage his students as they prepare to complete his program and enter the workforce, Skidmore implemented a project titled Tools For Success. Students are required to complete an application, provide reference letters, and write an essay about themselves detailing their plans for the future and what tools would help them achieve success. The student submissions were graded by an outside party and students were rewarded with tools based upon their scores.
JSCC’s Diesel Mechanics program partnered with different organizations to raise the money for the awarded tools. The JSCC Foundation implemented “Tools for Tech” a payroll deduction option. Employees who requested a payroll deduction as an opportunity to donate to the Foundation could request funds go toward this specific cause. Additional donors included MHC Kenworth who donated air tools valued at $800 and Smithfield Foods with a monetary donation of $600 for the purchase of tools.
Skidmore empathizes with students desiring to enter the diesel mechanic industry. This incredibly lucrative career often requires mechanics to begin jobs with a personal set of tools. Understanding the financial situation of most beginning mechanics, Skidmore desires to see his students enter the workforce not only competent, but prepared.
“These tools are going to give my students a great start in their new career. I’m hoping this will build their confidence by showing them we want to invest in their career just as they have invested their time into our institution,” said Skidmore.
For more information about how you can support Skidmore in his efforts to build the next generation of mechanics or to learn more about his course offerings, please contact sskidmore@jamessprunt.edu or call 910-659-6041 today. We hope you will consider joining our family and building your future with us.