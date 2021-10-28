KENANSVILLE — James Sprunt Community College (JSCC) celebrated the official ribbon cutting for the Hoffler Nursing Education Center on Thursday, Oct. 21.
The Hoffler Nursing Education Center’s nursing classrooms and labs feature state-of-the-art equipment. The new facility will enable educators to provide special areas for training and conducting demonstrations, aiding students with simulation activities and practice before clinical site assignments.
The new addition was possible thanks to an Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant awarded to JSCC to help relocate the school’s nursing program by building an addition to the existing construction.
The EDA grant, Connect NC Bond, Duplin County Board of Commissioners, and NC Community College funding covered the expenses for constructing the 17,285 square foot addition and the renovation of 3,379 square feet of existing classroom space within the Hoffler Building. Additionally, a grant awarded by the Golden LEAF Foundation helped cover the expenses for technology and equipment.