...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO
2 PM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 5 to 8 ft expected.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Ocracoke Inlet to Surf City.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Thursday to 2 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Becoming a sophomore at DECHS means new classes, new responsibilities, and most importantly, new challenges. As a freshman, students are introduced to the difficulties of being an early college student, but it’s simply an introduction to the next four (or five) years of your high school experience. Even though we do have holidays and teacher workdays, for us students that does not necessarily mean that the grinding comes to an end. The devotion that I’ve seen from my peers and I come second to none. Whether it’s struggling to submit a four-page paper, or cramming for information before an exam, the students of DECHS keep a keen interest in their grades and due dates. Even amidst one of the largest pandemics since the Bubonic Plague, this small, interconnected community has not hesitated to give all they have. As the county constantly supports our effort in continuing to make excellence the norm, students continue to progress and move forward, excelling their way into four-year universities and the career paths they’ve longed for. As I witness them open their acceptance letters to full ride scholarships, I began to realize that they are my future, and the future of my class and underclassmen. They have finally reaped the benefits of the toil and perseverance that it takes to succeed. Because of the effort it takes to succeed, teachers, staff, and students keep the effervescent spirit of DECHS alive. This spirit is what allows us to come back every day, ready to learn something new. As tired as we might get, the students at DECHS recognize the importance of maintaining our grade, because we know that one grade can make significant changes to the rest of your high school and college career. As my first semester of sophomore year comes to a conclusion, I’m proud to say that the effort does not stop here.
Jordan Hooper is a 10th grade student at Duplin Early College High School.