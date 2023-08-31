KINSTON -- Kinston High School’s media staff, The Viking Press, was recognized at the recent North Carolina Scholastic Media Association's Annual Institute, held at UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media.

Student publications submitted their work prior to the Institute to be judged in NCSMA'S statewide media contest. The Viking Press received two awards: Honorable Mention for Social Media Engagement and Distinction for Yearbook. Distinction is the second highest award level.

  