KINSTON — Christel Carlyle, director of middle school education for Lenoir County Public Schools, has been chosen as a state finalist for the Administrator of the Year award presented by the North Carolina Association for Scholastic Activities and will have a role in the upcoming NCASA Showcase, where a range of outstanding educators are recognized.
The NCASA oversees 21 statewide academic and arts-related contests for students, from the Quiz Bowl to the Quill writing competition to state dance, art and vocal competitions. Involved with the organization for the first time this school year, LCPS quickly made its mark under the guidance of Carlyle.
All middle and high schools in the district competed in the Quill competition and, in December, LCPS hosted the state finals, hosting 20 teams from schools across the state. Three LCPS schools – North Lenoir High and EB Frink and Woodington middle schools – made the finals and Frink and Woodington finished in the top 10 in their division. LCPS schools also participated in Quiz Bowl and NCASA’s art showcase.
“I don’t think it’s anything I did as an individual,” Carlyle said of her selection as one of two state finalists for the Administrator of the Year honor. “With our participation, I think LCPS got their attention. It was our first year and we came in strong.”
At the NCASA Showcase scheduled for May 14 in Greensboro, Carlyle is on the program as presenter of Milken Educator Awards for the past two school years. The Milkin provides public recognition and unrestricted financial awards of $25,000 “to outstanding K–12 teachers, principals and specialists who are furthering excellence in education,” according to the Milken Family Foundation website.
Carlyle was named a district administrator last June after serving two years as principal at Southwood Elementary. An educator with 20 years’ experience, Carlyle started with LCPS in 2007 as an English teacher at Kinston High School. She later held positions in the district as principal intern and interim principal at Banks Elementary, curriculum specialist at Kinston High and assistant principal there.
LCPS’s association with NCASA has been a bonus for the district’s students, she said.
“It’s definitely been a learning experience for us as a district to see all the opportunities, but for this to be our first year in and for us to be competitive, that’s pretty cool,” she said. “Overall, I would say it’s been a positive experience for our kids. It’s definitely brought them some additional opportunities.”
