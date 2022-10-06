LCPS Math Teacher of the Year for 2022-2023

Belinda McGinnis of Lenoir County Early College High School is the LCPS Math Teacher of the Year for 2022-2023 and will be recognized by the North Carolina Council of Teachers of Mathematics at its annual conference in November.

 Lenoir County Public Schools

To her National Board certification and her impending master’s degree, Belinda McGinnis can now add the honor of being Lenoir County Public School’s Math Teacher of the Year for 2022-2023.

McGinnis, who has taught at Lenoir County Early College since 2010, will be recognized for the award by the North Carolina Council of Teachers of Mathematics when it meets for its November conference in Winston-Salem. Each public school district in the state is given the opportunity to send a local winner to the conference.