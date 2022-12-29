Rev. Dr. Anthony Mitchell

The Rev. Dr. Anthony Mitchell, LCPS’s transportation director for 27 years and a district employee for nearly 46 years, is retiring at month’s end.

 Lenoir County Public Schools

A long list of metaphors could describe the place LCPS Transportation Director Anthony Mitchell finds himself now. Last stop. Off duty. Parking the bus. Mitchell – formally known as the Rev. Dr. Anthony Mitchell – has one he likes best.

“It’s been a good ride,” he says.

