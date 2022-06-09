Brian Corey, right, director of testing and accountability for Lenoir County Public Schools, accepts the 2022 Clyde Davis RAC 5 Testing Coordinator of the Year Award from Ron Phipps, associate superintendent for evaluation and testing with Cumberland County Schools.
Brian Corey, director of testing and accountability for Lenoir County Public Schools, is winner of the 2022 Clyde Davis RAC 5 Testing Coordinator of the Year Award, an honor bestowed by his peers across a 19-county region in southeastern North Carolina.
The award – named for Clyde Davis, a former N.C. Department of Public Instruction regional accountability coordinator who represented Region 5 — is presented annually to a district testing coordinator in Region 5, one of the state’s accountability regions.
Corey was selected from a ballot of all Region 5 district testing coordinators.
“His leadership skills, organizational skills, willingness to help others, general knowledge and willingness to serve Region 5 were reasons for his selection,” Ron Phipps, associate superintendent for evaluation and testing with Cumberland County Schools, said.
Phipps said Corey is known in the region for his willingness to share what he knows and to assist his colleagues.
“I want to congratulate Mr. Corey for earning this honor. He does an outstanding job for LCPS in serving our schools as director of testing and accountability,” Superintendent Brent Williams said.
“This regional honor represents not only an affirmation of his hard work and dedication within the district, but also his demonstrated history of leadership among his peers at the regional level. Mr. Corey represents very well the characteristics of visionary, dedicated service to others that were consistently associated with the regional testing and accountability administrator for whom the award is named, Mr. Clyde Davis.”
Corey served as principal at Kinston High School and EB Frink Middle School before moving into his current role in 2017. He started with LCPS in 2007 as a teacher at Rochelle Middle and also served as an assistant principal and interim principal at Kinston High. He holds a bachelor’s degree and master of school administration degree from East Carolina University.
As director of testing and accountability, he coordinates preparation for and administration of tests required by the state and district to measure academic progress of students in the district’s 17 schools. He also charts progress and works with principals and other school-level personnel to interpret results, a process that creates trend lines for every student in the district.
Editor’s Note: This story was contributed by Lenoir County Public Schools.