Rob Mewborn

Rob Mewborn, the school resource officer at Kinston High School, connects with a student over a game of Connect 4 during a lunch period. on Wednesday. LCPS will use part of a state school safety grant to increase the number of SROs in the district.

 Lenoir County Public Schools

Lenoir County Public Schools will use a $282,000 grant from the state to increase the number of school resource officers in the district and to upgrade technology essential for school security.

The grant is part of $74.1 million in school safety grants recently announced by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools.