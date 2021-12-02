Lenoir Community College and Barton College have entered into an agreement to provide LCC Criminal Justice students an opportunity to transfer to Barton College to complete a four-year degree in Criminology and Criminal Justice Sciences.
The agreement provides an opportunity for LCC students completing the Criminal Justice Associate in Applied Science (AAS) Degree to complete the Bachelor of Arts in Justice Administration Degree at Barton College.
LCC President, Dr. Rusty Hunt, and Barton College President, Dr. Douglas N. Searcy, recently signed the articulation agreement. “This is an important partnership between LCC and Barton College,” Hunt said. “We are excited to offer this opportunity to our Criminal Justice students,” he said.
“Dr. Abeling-Judge of Barton College was instrumental in developing this agreement for our students,” said Dr. Terry Humphrey, LCC Criminal Justice Program Chair. “Not only do we want to provide a quality Criminal Justice Program here at LCC, we want to give our students great opportunities to transfer to quality programs to obtain their bachelor’s degrees.”
Dr. Timothy Maddox, Associate Vice President of Instruction, said, “Articulation agreements with our partner institutions provide excellent opportunities for our students. Not only are they guaranteed a top-notch education while students at LCC, but they are also afforded many opportunities to transfer to outstanding institutions such as Barton College. We are so excited for our Criminal Justice students and the opportunities afforded to them through this new transfer agreement with Barton College,” he said.
“Barton College is honored to partner with Lenoir Community College, and to provide new opportunities for students charting their educational and career paths,” said Dr. David Abeling-Judge, Assistant Professor of Criminology and Criminal Justice Sciences.