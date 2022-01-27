Metamorphosis. The definition of this word you probably learned in second grade. It is the process of transformation from an immature form to an adult form in two or more distinct stages.
You most likely relate this word to butterflies as they move from their seemingly claustrophobic yet cozy and protective chrysalis, to their grand entrance, emerging into the world as something new.
For the second time of my life, the feeling of creating my truest self is more present than ever. The first time was when I walked into East Duplin on the first day of my freshman year. Although I was terrified of getting lost and those intimidating seniors, the start of newness was there.
Over the past four years, my chrysalis has been filled with dreading the morning alarms, school day bells and Friday release songs. While this environment built who I am, showed me what I want and what I don’t, it is now time for me to make my transformation.
It’s time for me to begin a new chapter of my life. This new chapter might be scary because it is full of change, but we experience change daily. From the small changes like the inconsistent weather of North Carolina, the school lunch menu, and my Dunkin’ Donuts order, or something as big as the change the world has gone through over these past two years, we as humans are known for adapting. And I think we’ve gotten pretty good at it.
Walking out of East Duplin now, with a much greater confidence, a better understanding of who I am and the courage to unapologetically be myself, I am capable of spreading my never seen before, but progressively worked on, butterfly wings.
Finally seeing the finish line of my senior year opened my eyes to all the possibilities of life. This brand new start is not limited to graduates.
I encourage you to build the courage needed to break out of your shell and transform yourself. It is possible for any and everyone. Your life is what you make it. Imagine your truest self and show up as them and don’t be afraid of change. Be like a butterfly and spread your wings.