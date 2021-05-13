Every school year, the NAACP of Duplin County honors former NAACP leaders by offering a $500 scholarship in their name.
The East Duplin High School scholarship is presented in honor of Esther Durham, James Kenan High School is presented in honor of Sallie M. Faison, North Duplin High School in honor of Edwin Thompson, Wallace-Rose Hill High School in honor of Robert Allen, and Duplin Early College High School or a youth who attends school outside of the Duplin County System who has been an active member of the NAACP of Duplin County Youth Council in honor of Riddick and Velma Wilkins.
The deadline for submitting the application each year is the fourth Monday in April.
Please join us in congratulations to the following Duplin County scholars.
Congratulations to Miss Jada La’Triel Hall. Jada, a senior at East Duplin High School will receive the Esther Durham Scholarship. Jada is the daughter of Mrs. Dena and Mr. Jason Hall of Beulaville, NC. Jada has been a leader of her peers and an advocate for positive social change in her school and in her community. She plans on continuing her education at North Carolina A & T State University in the fall of 2021 and to work for the equality of rights for all citizens as a mass communications major.
Congratulations to Miss Alicia Janel Dixon. Alicia is a senior at James Kenan High School and will receive the Sallie M. Faison Scholarship. Alicia is the daughter of Mrs. Frankie and Mr. Donald Dixon of Warsaw, NC. Alicia was active throughout her high school career by participating in sports and student leadership. She has been competitive academically and is in the top 10 percent of her class. Alicia will be enrolling at North Carolina A & T State University in the fall of 2021 and plans on majoring in marketing.
Congratulations to Miss Maya Rachael Kelly Pointer. Maya is a senior at Leesville Road High School in Wake County. Maya is the daughter of Ms. Pamela Kelly of Raleigh and the granddaughter of Ms. Marian Kelly of Wallace, N.C. Maya is in the top third of her graduating class of nearly 700 students. She has been on the academic honor roll her entire high school career. Her desire is to pursue work in psychology and mental health. She wants to address the stigma associated with seeking mental health among the African American community. Maya will be enrolling at North Carolina A & T State University in the fall of 2021 and plans on majoring psychology as a steppingstone to becoming a psychiatrist.
Final congratulations are in store for Ariel Iyana Herring. Ariel is not just a senior at Wallace-Rose Hill High School, she was ranked # 1 in her class at the time of the application. She is the daughter of Ms. LaTanya Farland and Mr. Craig Herring of Wallace, NC. She has volunteered with many organizations and churches with food distribution and has demonstrated academic excellence and moral consciousness through her high school experience. Upon graduation, Ariel plans to attend North Carolina A & T State University in the fall of 2021 and will be majoring in chemistry.
President Robert Moore stated that he was very well pleased that the all the applications received were well organized, the applicants came highly recommended, and the essays were all well written. Tough decisions had to be made and that was a welcome challenge. The display of morality that was present in each of the applications provides hope and inspiration for our future and will go a long way in contributing to their success once they embark on their college experience.
All of the parents expressed sincere pride in the children’s success and appreciation for the NAACP of Duplin County for making these annual scholarships available for the graduating seniors of Duplin County.
Winners are selected based on the a. GPA, b. School Activities and Awards, c. Community Awards, d. Written Essay, e. Financial Need, and f. Referral/Recommendation Letter. The category of SAT/ACT scores was not considered this year due to the University of North Carolina System waived that category in consideration for admissions due to COVID-19. Each category was weighted equally.
For more information on the Duplin County NAACP Scholarship and eligibility, contact Scholarship Committee Chair, John E. Williams at johnew732@gmail.com or (910) 5925-5930.