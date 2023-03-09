...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
MOUNT OLIVE — North Carolina Superintendent of the Department of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt recently visited the University of Mount Olive as part of the 2023 Braswell Lecture Series.
UMO Education major students opened the night with welcome, prayer, history about the lecture series, and acknowledgement of special guests. One student gave a vocal performance of the hymn, “At The Cross” to piano accompaniment.
Truitt shared her personal story about overcoming barriers to become an English teacher while being a military spouse stationed in places she wasn’t qualified to teach. “I was discouraged many times and had no friends in the community,” she said, “but I didn’t give up.”
Truitt’s teaching career exposed her to many states, countries, and education systems. Her exposure to areas of extreme poverty in eastern North Carolina revealed the brokenness of the public education system. She became vocal about what needed to change, which got her an invitation to meet with then-Gov. Pat McCrory. From there, Truitt was asked to serve as his education advisor for 1.5 years. She said she learned a lot more about the education system from that position.
Truitt also said breast cancer “interrupted (her) path” and she had to declare her candidacy for the elected position of State Superintendent from the hospital. “Despite the fact the odds were against me, I won. I’m only the second Republican to hold this office,” Truitt said.
Truitt also discussed Operation Polaris 2.0. “My North Star is that all students should have a high-quality, excellent teacher in every single classroom. Too often education becomes a conversation about adults and not about students. We are reorienting the purpose and focus of education to focus on students and give teachers freedom to teach kids not to just pass a test but be successful in the post-secondary careers of their choice,” Truitt said.
Truitt thanked the teachers and aspiring teachers in the room, telling them not to give up when they face adversity. “I hope when you discover obstacles in your journey that you remember this is the most important job; it is the job that makes all other jobs possible. Teaching is hard, but it is worthy of you, and you are worthy of it,” she said.
The Braswell Lecture Series is held in memory of Jessie Dail Braswell. Braswell taught in Princeton public schools for 34 years and demonstrated a lifelong commitment to education. The Jessie Dail and Walter Vernon Braswell Endowment funds the Braswell Scholarship. Since 1998, the Braswell Lecture has featured leaders in North Carolina education and presented speeches on significant issues.