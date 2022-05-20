...HEAT INDEX VALUES UP TO 100 TO 105 DEGREES THIS AFTERNOON...
Hot and humid conditions will continue across Eastern North
Carolina today. High temperatures will reach the middle to upper
90s with heat index values peaking around 100 to 105 degrees this
afternoon.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work,
the occupational safety and health administration recommends
scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned
environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool
and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9 1 1.
NCWF call for scholarship applications, award nominations and wildlife photos
NCWF will provide up to seven grants, which may include one $2,500 Conservation Leadership grant for a student of outstanding merit. Socio-economic elements, extra-curricular involvement and academic performance all impact final decisions.
Since the 1970s, North Carolina Wildlife Federation has awarded scholarships to college students studying and working in the wildlife and conservation fields.
Applicants must be enrolled full-time at an accredited North Carolina college or university with a major related to wildlife, fisheries, forestry, natural resources, conservation or environmental studies.
Students must submit scholarship applications and supporting documents online by June 27. Visit ncwf.org/scholarships to learn more or apply. For questions, contact Sarah Hollis at sarah@ncwf.org.
N.C. Wildlife Federation also seeks conservation heroes from across the state for its 58th annual Governor’s Conservation Achievement Awards. The prestigious awards have honored individuals, associations, businesses, and governmental bodies that have exhibited an unwavering commitment to conserving North Carolina’s natural resources.
The online nomination deadline is July 5; award recipients will be honored at a banquet on Sept. 10. Categories include Conservationist, Wildlife Conservationist, Sportsman or Sportswoman, Land Conservationist, Water Conservationist, Forest Conservationist, Marine Resources, Environmental Educator, Young Conservationist, Legislator, Conservation Organization, Business Conservationist, and Natural Resources Agency or Scientist of the Year.
Additionally, NCWF issued a statewide call for entries to the annual Wildlife Photography Contest. The photography contest is open to professional, amateur and youth photographers and runs through July 31.
Images must be taken in North Carolina and highlight the beauty of the state’s nature and wildlife, whether in a backyard or across the state. Categories are Carolina Critters, People in Nature, Scenes of North Carolina and Pollinators & Insects (new category).
Entry donations start at $15 for 12 photos (3 images max per category), with all proceeds supporting wildlife habitat conservation and restoration in North Carolina. Visit ncwf.org/photo-contest for entry requirements and contest rules. Photographers must submit entries electronically by July 31.