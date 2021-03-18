The Scholarship & Awards Committee of North Duplin Jr/Sr High School is pleased to announce the March Board of Education and Mount Olive Exchange Club Student of the Month, Madison Kennedy.
Kennedy is a senior at North Duplin Jr/Sr High School, and she is the daughter of Dawn Kennedy and Lee Kennedy of Faison.
She has been actively involved in many activities throughout high school. She has been a varsity cheerleader since tenth grade, and she is currently the vice-president of Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She is also involved in the Science Club, and HOSA. She is an honors student who is in Beta Club and a part of the Duplin Health Sciences Academy.
Kennedy actively volunteers throughout the year, assisting with various events with the Faison Fire Department. She has assisted annually in selling raffle tickets at the FFD Sportsman’s Giveaway, and she has helped with cleaning, setting up and taking down, and food distribution at the annual Christmas party.
She has great respect for first responders and enjoys being a part of an organization that her family has been a part of for generations. Madison has also actively helped with the HOSA blood drives at school, as well as service activities with Beta Club, FCA, and cheer.
When asked one thing she is most proud of, Madison replied, “I am most proud of my grades. I have worked extremely hard to have all A’s and exceed expectations throughout high school. I know that my knowledge and education is something that will always be my own, so to value it is to invest in myself. I know that my dedication to my classes and grades will benefit me as I advance in my education and begin my career.” If she could invite anyone to dinner, past or present, she stated,
“I would invite my great-grandfather, Bill Carter. He passed away before I was born and I have always been sad that I did not have the chance to meet him. I would love to talk with him and get to know him. Everyone has always said that he was the friendliest man in town, and he often spent his evenings sitting on the porch speaking to anyone who passed. I would ask him to tell me stories about my grandmother or my dad when they were growing up. I think we would have a good laugh and I would find we are very much alike.”
Kennedy most admires her mom.
“I feel she has set a wonderful example of how I should carry myself and how I should treat others. She always puts others before herself and prioritizes her family over others. I also admire her success in her career as she has been a nurse for over twenty years. She has inspired me to want to become a nurse and I am so excited to follow in her footsteps.”
In her spare time, Kennedy enjoys spending time with her family and boyfriend, listening to music, spending time with God through prayer and devotionals, and shopping. One talent she feels she has is doing hair and makeup on herself and others. Her favorite quote comes from Psalm 73:26, “My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.”
After high school, Kennedy plans to further her education and pursue a career in nursing. She has been accepted to the ENC RIBN program through James Sprunt Community College and East Carolina University.
She will be dually enrolled at both schools, and at the end of four years, she will have her BSN from ECU. She hopes to enter the field as a nurse in a hospital, gain experience, and return to school to receive her doctorate of nursing practitioner. Her dream is to work in the NICU or in the labor & delivery unit as a nurse.