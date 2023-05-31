Retenner Neal, right, data manager at Northeast Elementary School, was honored as AEOP Professional of the Year by the LCPS chapter of the Association of Educational Office Professionals. Sharron James-Bizzell, the district’s licensure specialist and a member of the selection committee, presents the award.
North Lenoir High School principals Rhonda Greene, right, accepts the Administrator of the Year award from Sharron James-Bizzell, presenting on behalf of the LCPS chapter of the Association of Educational Office Professionals at the chapter’s annual awards luncheon Tuesday.
Lenoir County Public Schools
Bright personalities and can-do attitudes won out Tuesday when the LCPS chapter of the N.C. Association of Educational Office Professionals presented its top annual awards to North Lenoir High School principal Rhonda Greene and Northeast Elementary School data manager Retenner Neal.
Greene, a former principal of the year for the district, was named AEOP Administrator of the Year for 2023-2024. Neal, who’s worked in her current role since 2014, received the 2023-2024 AEOP Professional of the Year award.