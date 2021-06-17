KENANSVILLE — Practical Nursing students participated in an escape room game on May 26 to study for the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX). The escape room covered pharmacological principles and NCLEX review questions, utilizing riddles to guide students through the rights of medication administration.
Students were required to look up medications, discuss information needed to safely administer the medication, review patient’s allergies and perform dosage calculations.
Students in the Practical Nursing field learn individualized care and interdisciplinary team participation, while employing evidence-based practice. The NCLEX is a required examination to practice as a Licensed Practical Nurse.