“Would you tell me, please, which way I ought to go from here?’ ‘That depends a good deal on where you want to get to,’ said the Cat.’ ” — Alice in Wonderland.
Many childhood stories help lead us in different directions. Some will tell us all the places to go, some will tell us it depends on where we want to go, and some will instruct us that we can go on any adventure if we just open our door!
It is time for the Class of 2022 to open our doors and make decisions for the adventures we will explore. Seniors are currently struggling with major choices in the next few months. College applications are rolling in, causing much indecisiveness. Job opportunities are waiting for many of us. Numerous questions arise at this point in our lives, and we simply do not know the answers.
Up to this point, choices have always been made for us. Our parents begin that process with us as babies. They tell us our name, where we will live, where we go to school, etc. Our school teachers tell us where to sit in class, when to leave the class, what work to complete, when to eat lunch, etc. Now we must make some of the first decisions ever given to us, and I am not afraid to admit that it is stressful. Balancing these exciting times, which also cause anxiety, is no easy road for any of us. This is our opportunity to show that we are ready to take on the world; although, from our little corner at Harrells Christian Academy, the world seems enormous.
Over the years through our parents, teachers, and peers, we have developed the foundation we need for the future. In just sixteen short weeks that door will open for us. We will walk away from HCA and into a world full of opportunities. As we embark upon many difficult decisions in the coming weeks, I pray we all remember this foundation we have been taught. Proverbs 3:5-6 says, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not unto your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him and He shall direct your paths.” No matter where you are, good luck to all in the Class of 2022 when opening that door to the future. I can’t wait to see where the path leads each of us!
Kensley Blanchard is a senior at Harrells Christian Academy.