KENANSVILLE — In conjunction with National School Bus Safety week, which runs Monday, Oct. 17 through Friday, Oct. 21 the State Highway Patrol will be conducting Operation Stop Arm to raise awareness of school bus safety, decrease violations and reduce school bus incidents.

“Approximately 14,104 school buses travel North Carolina highways daily transporting on average 794,950 children to and from school. Most motorists that meet school buses stop as required by North Carolina law. However; on an average school day in North Carolina nearly 3,000 motorists disregard school bus stop arms,” said D. L. Brown, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Master Trooper. “Troopers will be designated in each district across the state to participate by patrolling school zones and conduct “Follow-A-School Bus” activities.