KENANSVILLE — In conjunction with National School Bus Safety week, which runs Monday, Oct. 17 through Friday, Oct. 21 the State Highway Patrol will be conducting Operation Stop Arm to raise awareness of school bus safety, decrease violations and reduce school bus incidents.
“Approximately 14,104 school buses travel North Carolina highways daily transporting on average 794,950 children to and from school. Most motorists that meet school buses stop as required by North Carolina law. However; on an average school day in North Carolina nearly 3,000 motorists disregard school bus stop arms,” said D. L. Brown, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Master Trooper. “Troopers will be designated in each district across the state to participate by patrolling school zones and conduct “Follow-A-School Bus” activities.
Tips from the NC Department of Public Safety:
When to Stop for a School Bus:
• Two-lane roadway – All traffic from both directions must stop
• Two-lane with a center turning lane – All traffic from both directions must stop
• Four-lane roadway – All traffic from both directions must stop
• Four-lane roadway with a median – Only traffic following the bus must stop
• Four or more lanes with a center turning lane – Only traffic following the bus must stop
There are three blind spots where the bus driver can lose sight of a child:
1. FRONT — It’s never safe to walk close to the front of the bus. Children should walk five giant steps ahead of the bus before crossing in front of it.
2. SIDE — Children should always stay three giant steps away from the side of the bus.
3. REAR — NEVER walk behind the school bus.
According to the NC Department of Public Instruction, passing a stopped school bus is a Class 1 misdemeanor. If convicted, a person will receive five driving points on their driver’s license and will be subject to fines up to $500. Passing a stopped school bus is a Class I felony if the driver strikes an individual and a Class H felony should the violation result in a death. For more information, visit www.ncbussafety.org/