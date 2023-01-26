...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
seas 8 to 13 ft.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Oregon Inlet to Surf City.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
It has been hard to come down from the excitement from East Duplin’s State Championship title that our Panthers brought back home in December. As a native of Duplin county with a rich family heritage that ties me to East Duplin High School, this title brings forth such PRIDE that runs deep in my veins. I am so grateful to have witnessed history being made as my classmates and friends won the first-ever state championship for ED football, which meant more than I could ever put into words. I’ve grown up with several of the players and watched them play football since we were kids. I’ve had the privilege of playing other sports like baseball with them, and I know what kind of teammates they are on and off the field. They have put their hearts and souls into the East Duplin football program over these last four years, despite the obstacles that COVID has thrown in our way since we entered ED our freshman year. Also, after many upsets late in the playoffs in East Duplin’s previous years, it felt almost unattainable for our team to finally break what some referred to as the playoff curse.
Our team was primarily composed of my senior classmates, which made this win even more special. Seeing them finally achieve the ultimate goal has been surreal. Although the boys on the field were the only ones who could control each game’s outcome, the faithful support of the fans was an integral part of their success. Having a packed-out stadium every Friday night and an incredibly supportive student section definitely contributed to our championship win. The community members, fans, fellow students, alums, and even other schools cheered these guys on all the way to Chapel Hill. East Duplin’s fan section far surpassed the numbers on Reidsville’s side on that cold December day, as we filled over five sections with supportive fans. That day, East Duplin and the town of Beulaville received an early Christmas gift and made history. This historical day is one I hope to someday share with my children and grandchildren as I stood on the very front row of that stadium, swelling with Panther Pride as I watched my hometown team take the win.
It has been an exciting experience to sit in the stands every Friday night while my friends and classmates played the game of football with all the heart and soul that would eventually take them to the top. Nothing could have made my senior year more special than to see the school I love and the community I have grown up in, now display its first-ever State Championship trophy for football. No matter where life takes me, I will forever be proud to tell everyone that I am an East Duplin Panther. Because like they say, “Once a Panther, Always a Panther!”
Jayden Dail is a senior at East Duplin High School.