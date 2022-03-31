MOUNT OLIVE — When you think of livestock shows or showing animals, a vision of county fairs often comes to mind. Perhaps you have walked by rows of pens holding calves, cows, pigs, or goats, where exhibitors are brushing and preparing these animals for a show. Maybe you have glanced at the show ring during the competition at a fair. Alternatively, perhaps, you have no experience at all. For some students at the University of Mount Olive, showing livestock is more than just an annual fair event; it is a passion. For Taylor Glover, it is way of life.
Taylor Glover is an Agricultural Production Systems major in the School of Agriculture & Biological Sciences at the University of Mount Olive. She recently participated in the annual National Junior Swine Association (NJSA) Southeast Regional- National Swine Registry (NSR) show held in Perry, Ga. This was her seventh time competing in the show.
At the event, participants, aged 5-21, were able to show up to six purebred and crossbred barrows or gilts. For Glover, contending in the show allows her to meet others who have similar interests in animals and similar desires to compete. The event, also provides Glover with the opportunity to highlight her knowledge of livestock.
Livestock shows began in the 1800s as a means by which to showcase breeds, breeder stock, and sell stock to farmers. Over the years, these shows involved youth and adults. For young adults, the experience in the show ring provides many life lessons ranging from the development of personal values, a desire for competition and sportsmanship, and an understanding of finances, leadership, and relationships (Waldenburger, 2021). Through the experience, youth learn responsibility by providing the daily care necessary for livestock, and knowing there is an animal that relies on them to survive.
The National Junior Swine Association Southeast Regional (NJSA) organized with the National Swine Registry (NSR) Winter Type Conference is an open conference where everyone may show hogs regardless of age. It is, however, limited to only showing gilts and boars. To be eligible to participate in either the NJSA or NSR, exhibitors must possess a Premise ID or federally approved permanently numbered ear tag. In addition, to a permanent ear tag, exhibitors must also have completed and passed Pork Quality Assurance-PQA training for youth and training for Youth Quality Care of Animals (YQCA) training annually to participate.
The junior show consisted of several classes. Each class contained about 15 pigs. Of the 15, the judge narrowed his selection to ten pigs and then five pigs for the top placings. The competition among the competitors was fierce. Large classes of pigs were of exceptional quality.
Glover exhibited her two Duroc gilts, crossbred gilt and crossbred boar, in the open show. The Durocs placed 4th and 5th in their class. The crossbred boar and gilt placed 1st in their respective classes. The show determines which pigs will make the sale. Show pig breeders purchased the pigs that were selected.
All of Glover’s pigs made it to the sale making the show a great personal success.
