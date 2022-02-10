Duplin Early College High School is indeed a place where students can grow, educationally, emotionally, and intellectually, but that’s just the surface.
At DECHS, students are prepared to be citizens of the future. Not only can we make a change, but we’re also innovative. With the cooperation of the students and staff, mere concepts and ideas can be brought to life.
For example, during the 2021-2022 school year, DECHS had its very own homecoming, the first in its history. Brought to the attention of the principal by the freshman in the Party Planning Club, the idea slowly became an actual event. We cast votes, hung flyers, and campaigned. The winners received crowns, satchels, took photos, and played games.
Homecoming may be a regular occurrence at other high schools, but for the students at the Early College, it’s exciting and hopeful. The students at DECHS have sacrificed sports, band, and other extracurricular activities to strive for success.
This is precisely why DECHS is a home for kids, who not only want to do well and get by but also want to go above and beyond. To transcend the normalcies and limits that are placed on high schoolers.
Many of us are first-generation college students, while others live in low-income households and wish to do better for themselves. No matter the motivation, the effort that students put forward shows that we, not only as a school but as a part of the community push our young leaders in the right direction.
Among the many classes that DECHS and James Sprunt provides, the extracurriculars are what separate DECHS from other schools.
Interest Expo is a small period where students work on an individual project from beginning to end on their future passions and aspirations.
The school purchases the materials needed or students can use their own materials. DECHS is the cornerstone to having the necessary tools to excel, whether working on individual or group projects/assignments.
Jordan Hooper is a student at Duplin Early College High School