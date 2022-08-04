UMO Dr. Thomas R. Morris Professor of the Year

 University of Mount Olive | Rhonda Jessup

MOUNT OLIVE –Associate Professor of Animal Science Dr. Heather Glennon has earned the honor of University of Mount Olive (UMO) Dr. Thomas R. Morris Professor of the Year. She was one of two UMO professors to earn the prestigious title.

Glennon joined UMO in 2015. In addition to her teaching responsibilities, she serves as Chair of the Agriculture Sciences Department and as Advisor of the Animal Science Club. In 2021, she earned the Advisor of the Year award for her efforts with that club.

