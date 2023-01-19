With the start of a New Year, I would like to reflect upon the many reasons why James Sprunt Community College is so viable to our community. We served over 3,400 students in degree-seeking programs last year, and over 3,100 students in short-term training courses. We awarded 185 degrees, 180 certificates, and 44 diplomas to students.

We are the ONLY community college in North Carolina that has grown every year since 2019, and we have experienced a 28% enrollment growth. Our staff and faculty continue to make student success their number one priority.

Dr. Jay Carraway is the president of James Sprunt Community College.