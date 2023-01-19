...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THURSDAY TO 5 PM
EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
4 to 7 ft expected.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Cape Lookout to Surf City.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Thursday through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
With the start of a New Year, I would like to reflect upon the many reasons why James Sprunt Community College is so viable to our community. We served over 3,400 students in degree-seeking programs last year, and over 3,100 students in short-term training courses. We awarded 185 degrees, 180 certificates, and 44 diplomas to students.
We are the ONLY community college in North Carolina that has grown every year since 2019, and we have experienced a 28% enrollment growth. Our staff and faculty continue to make student success their number one priority.
We are very proud of the success of our new Electrical Lineworker program. We are very proud of our very first graduates of this course located at our WestPark Campus. These students took a chance on our college as we began a new program and we have been thankful for the opportunity to invest in them. Instructor Billy Wilson has a unique bond with his students that not only has prepared them for the workforce, but given them the confidence they will need to be successful in this industry. We are anticipating exceeding amounts of success in the classes to come!
We hope our new Workforce Development Center will be open by the end of 2023, as we continue to make room for program growth and expansion.
A new Industrial Systems Technology program is launching in Spring 2023, and we will begin our second cohort of Lineworker Training.
We have seven program offerings in Spanish, and plans are to offer even more in 2023. Our transportation programs have steady growth, and we are working diligently to meet the demands of industry.
Our vision for next year is to increase accessibility to James Sprunt Community College for everyone. We have 815 square miles of service area, and we want to be sure everyone can access our services and training programs. We will not stop until we are confident we are reaching everyone.
We realize there are many barriers to being an adult learner. Wishing to eliminate those barriers, we acknowledge the transportation issue many of our students face.
We are working to make sure this service is provided to students who wish to attend our college. As always, financial aid is also a valuable resource for students who wish to attend our college. Approximately 88% of students at JSCC were awarded aid in the 2020-21 school year.
JSCC also has a valuable connection with our local NC Works and WIOA, which provide students with the resources they need to be employed. We will always lend a hand to any student actively reaching for success.
While 2022 was an incredibly successful year for Spartan Nation, we are eager to see what 2023 holds for us.
I am humbled and blessed to spend another year as President of James Sprunt Community College, and I wish all of you a happy New Year.
Dr. Jay Carraway is the president of James Sprunt Community College.