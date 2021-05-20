Morgan Smith

KENANSVILLE — The 2020-21 recipients for Remote Learning Teacher of the Year were recognized by the Board of Education for their leadership and accomplishments in remote learning.

“Although this year has presented many challenges, it has shined a light on the importance and the outstanding dedication, resilience, and commitment that the teachers of Duplin County Schools have for their students,” said Lindsay Skidmore, Remote Learning Committee chairperson. “When faced with the challenges of remote learning, our teachers quickly adapted and modified their instructional practices and strategies to ensure that all students had what they needed to learn during this time.”

The Remote Learning Teacher of the Year recipients were first selected at the school level, upon selection, each teacher was asked to submit a portfolio highlighting their accomplishments and work in remote learning during the current school year according to Skidmore, who presented the honors on April 13 during the school board meeting.

“All of our teachers have worked extremely hard this year to navigate remote learning for our students,” said Duplin County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Austin Obasohan. “We are extremely proud of each of you for all that you have done to step up and ensure that regardless of the learning mode, our students succeed.”

Morgan Smith from North Duplin Junior/Senior High School was selected to represent Duplin County Schools as Remote Learning Teacher of the Year at the regional level.

“We want to congratulate Ms. Smith on her regional recognition and to all of the nominees serving as Remote Learning Teacher of the Year,” said Obasohan.

“It is a great honor to stand in front of you today. To say the least, this year has been full of trials but with trials comes perseverance,” said Smith as she was invited to say a few words. She commended all teachers for their hard work. “If the budget allowed, in my opinion, there should be plaques stacked high for every teacher.”

“(Thanks to) the support of my Board, my school, and a whole lot of Jesus I have made it this far,” said Smith.

The following educators were selected to represent their school as the 2020-21 Remote Learning Teacher of the Year.

2020-21 Duplin County Schools Remote Learning Teacher of the Year

  • Morgan Smith- North Duplin Junior/Senior High School

2020-21 School-Based Remote Learning Teacher of the Year

  • Jean Simpson-Beulaville Elementary School
  • Jessica Baker-B.F. Grady Elementary School

Annetta Hall-Chinquapin Elementary School

Kristen Diehl-Duplin County Schools Center of Opportunity

Summer Roberts-Duplin Early College High School

Katlyn Kennedy-East Duplin High School

Rachel Pender-James Kenan High School

Shaunda Dugba-Kenansville Elementary School

Kim Whitted-North Duplin Elementary School

Amber Waller-Largen-Rose Hill Magnolia Elementary School

Tonya Peterson-Wallace Elementary School

Laterri Underwood-Wallace-Rose Hill High School

  • Ashley Welsh-Warsaw Elementary School

