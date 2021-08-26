KENANSVILLE — James Sprunt Community College(JSCC) was recently honored to host former Titan Games competitor Will Sutton as a guest speaker for our on-campus students, faculty, and staff. Sutton, an Agricultural Education teacher from Trenton, North Carolina, shared his inspiring story of overcoming the stigma of being an underdog and finding success in the nationally televised competition. Sutton, who placed second in the competition, refuses to see his loss in the season finale as a failure.
“I sure would have loved to win that 100,000 dollars,” explains Sutton. “The defeat did encourage me to work harder. It made me realize that there were things that I needed to work on and that I still had work to do. It gave me something to work toward. One of my greatest motivating factors is failure when it comes to my physical fitness.”
As we enter a new school year this August, I challenge our community to rethink our perspective on setbacks and failure. Consider the past year. For those accustomed to achievement and productivity, the challenges we experienced globally could cause us to classify 2019-2020 as a year of failure. But what if we viewed success as something more profound than visible achievement? The year challenged each of us to think creatively and adjust our natural rhythms of life. No matter what we did or did not achieve in the past year, the circumstances forced us to flex our muscles in resilience.
JSCC is not exempt from these challenges. We aim to apply this advice as we double down on recruiting efforts. We are fortunate to have employees like Elizabeth Howard, our Career and College Promise Liaison. Ms. Howard travels to local high schools to learn about the specific educational needs of the students. Ms. Howard also has made herself available for parent/student orientation nights throughout the county to explain the purpose and process of CCP for our high school students.
Sutton challenged us to see how setbacks offer perspective. The past year has taught us the value of our student community. Before experiencing a world that limited human interaction, we had no idea what a blessing a loud hallway can be. Student Services is ready to welcome our students back to campus by hosting a “Week of Welcome” to celebrate their return. Events include a BBQ Bash, Resource Fair, Spartan Pledge, Bubble Soccer and Ice Cream Day, and a Free Coffee Friday.
Hopefully, you have seen our new commercial featuring some of JSCC’s brightest and best. Our renewed marketing campaign for the year centers on the concept of family. JSCC is proud of our partnership with Springer Studios as we have worked together to put together marketing materials that communicate what a family atmosphere our campus cultivates.
Although JSCC is sad to see the summer month’s end, we look forward to welcoming faculty and staff back for a professional development day prior to students returning. This event will equip all JSCC employees with information, marketing strategies, and protocol for another successful year of serving students. We will celebrate the year ahead of us with a luncheon, and best of all, a cake displaying our updated logo!
Education may be perceived as inconvenient. Still, just as we have seen through the setbacks we encountered over the months of this pandemic, inconvenience does not always mean un-valuable. As a community, let us make 2021-2022 the year of motivation. JSCC is offering a wide variety of scholarships to make education reachable for anyone willing to grab it! Today is your day. Join our family. Build your future.
I encourage you to contact our College Recruiter, Meagan Turner, at mturner@jamessprunt.edu or 910-275-6124. Meagan, along with the rest of our family here at JSCC, wants to help you build your career.
Dr. Jay Carraway is President of James Sprunt Community College.