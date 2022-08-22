Matthew Phillips

Matthew Phillips

 University of Mount Olive

MOUNT OLIVE — “Going back to school is like a baby first learning how to walk,” said University of Mount Olive (UMO) Alumnus Matthew Phillips of Princeton, NC. “Taking that first step is the hardest and you may fall down, but keep getting up and moving forward. It gets easier. When you feel like it is getting too much, turn to God, ask for His strength, His wisdom, and His guidance.”

Born in Kentucky, Phillips moved with his family to North Carolina in 1993. He graduated from Princeton High School in 2007. He then completed a course in phlebotomy, after a good friend peaked his interest in the subject. “That friend helped me get a job with WakeMed Health and Hospitals, where I spent the next 12 ½ years,” Phillips said.

