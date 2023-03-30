RHM holds tribute game in honor of late basketball coach

ROSE HILL - Rose Hill-Magnolia Elementary held their first memorial basketball game in honor or the late coach Stanley Gelbhaar on Thursday, March 16.

Gelbhaar, as he was called most often, taught at Charity Middle School for many years, starting in 1987, and coached most of those years. Charity was always a contender for 1st place in middle school sports and Gelbhaar had the trophies to prove it.

Friends and family came together at Rose Hill-Magnolia to honor the memory of coach Gelbhaar. Former students played in the basketball game and were coached by Pat Williams and Shanique Sewer, who coached alongside Gelbhaar at Charity Middle School. Coach Gelbhaar’s wife, Linda, joined the fun as well as some of their family.

Friends got reacquainted, old yearbooks were perused, Charity jerseys were auctioned, and a great time was had by all. Thanks to Donna Nicholson for organizing the Stanley Gelbhaar Memorial Basketball Game as a tribute to her long-time colleague.