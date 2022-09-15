Rochelle’s leadership program

Barbara Sutton, president of Lenoir County NAACP chapter, guides a class of Rochelle Middle School students in a discussion of “The Energy Bus,” the book around which the school’s new year-long leadership development program for students and teachers is built. The program kicked off Thursday when Sutton and 19 other facilitators, most from outside the school, led the school’s entire student body in the book study.

 Lenoir County Public Schools | Patrick Holmes

On the first day of their new leadership program, students at Rochelle Middle School learned the first rule of leadership: lead yourself.

“Stay in your own lane. Don’t follow other people. Be your own person. Think for yourself.” Eighth grader Jacques White Wooten reeled off his take-aways from Thursday’s opening class of the year-long leadership initiative and the book it’s built around, “The Energy Bus.”