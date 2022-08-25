Superintendent Brent Williams and the Lenoir County Board of Education recognized five teachers — April Modlin and Jessie Van Cura of Contentnea-Savannah K-8 School, Kaylah Blount and Eunesia Taylor of Rochelle Middle School and Amanda Robles of Southwood Elementary School — for being chosen to join North Carolina’s Rural Teacher Leadership Network. Pictured, from left, are Superintendent Williams, Rochelle principal Terry Wooten, teachers Taylor, Blount, Van Curra, Robles and Modlin, Contentnea-Savannah principal Dr. Heather Walston, Southwood principal Dr. Heather Lancaster and school board chair Bruce Hill.
Five LCPS teachers have been selected to join North Carolina’s Rural Teacher Leadership Network, an ongoing effort to create a capable and diverse community of rural educators with a focus on equity, trauma-informed practice and teacher leadership.
Teachers April Modlin and Jessie Van Cura of Contentnea-Savannah K-8 School, Kaylah Blount and Eunesia Taylor of Rochelle Middle School and Amanda Robles of Southwood Elementary School were recognized at the Monday night meeting of the Lenoir County Board of Education and praised by LCPS Superintendent Brent Williams as “outstanding teachers” and “high-fliers.”
They are participating in this program for the 2022-2023 school with 31 other teachers from six other counties.
The Rural Teacher Leadership Network aims to bring together diverse groups of educators across North Carolina who seek to strengthen their practice, foster community with teacher leaders from across other rural districts and develop their leadership capacity to guide other teachers in their schools.
It is a program convened by the Public School Forum of North Carolina and assisted in programming by the Dudley Flood Center of Educational Equity and Opportunity and Leading Edge Learning.