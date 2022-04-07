My name is Karli Schoolcraft and I am a junior at North Duplin Jr/Sr High School. My school is relatively small and has one of the smallest populations that I know of for high schools. Although, not having a large number of people at our school does not mean that we do not make an impact.
Our community supports us greatly, and we would not be the school we are today without them. They come out and fill the stand for all of our sporting events and are always there to show support to our athletes. I would say the feeling of having the community on your side is one of the biggest perks. Our school is filled with school spirit and support from everyone.
Our teachers do their best supporting the student-athletes along with the students who do not participate in any extracurricular activities. Being a student at North Duplin Jr/Sr High School means you are a part of a big uplifting family that will support you not just in high school but also in your future.
Our school has definitely gone through some major changes and shifts since 2022. In January, restrictions such as masks and social distancing were still strictly enforced to keep us safe from COVID-19. Since then some of those restrictions have been lifted, and it’s starting to feel more like a regular school year with each passing day.
We are allowed to eat in the lunchroom now! I know that does not sound like a big deal, but we haven’t been able to do that since the first semester of my freshman year. You do not realize how much you miss the little things like that until you can not do them anymore. Now, I think it allows the students to socialize more.
When COVID restrictions were still in place, we were only allowed to walk one way down the hallway. For example, if our class was to the right of the classroom we were in, and the hallway was only allowing us to go left, we would have to leave the building through the left side, walk around the building and go back through the entrance to get to our class. To say the least, it was a hassle.
Letting go of these restrictions has definitely changed our school’s atmosphere to a more pleasing normalcy. Students now talk to their friends in the hallways, on the breezeways, parking lots, and close enough to whisper secrets at the lunchroom table. Life at North Duplin is becoming more filled with joy and pride and reminding us of that Rebel spirit everyday.
Another great opportunity for our school allows us to participate in a dual- enrollment through James Sprunt Community College. This learning opportunity helps students complete pre-requisite classes before going to college.
This also helps them save money along with being more prepared for what college would be like. If a student takes a certain amount of classes, he/she could also graduate with an associates degree. This is a great program that many students are a part of.
We also have a great support system through our school’s relationship with James Sprunt to help students in those classes. Since these classes are at the college level they are significantly harder than our high school classes. Our teachers and administration help students to advocate for ourselves in our James Sprunt classes to get the help we need if we are struggling.
Overall, our community, teachers, and administration in our school support students in the best way possible. It is a good day to be a Rebel!