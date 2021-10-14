KENANSVILLE — The Duplin County Board of Education held their regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 5, to revisit the district-wide universal face-covering policy, among other topics. The decision to keep mask mandate in place passed 5-0.
“We believe that this mandate is supported by public health experts and will help keep our children in the classroom, which is of critical importance,” said Duplin County Schools Superintendent Dr. Austin Obasohan.
Several parents were present at the meeting, among them was Daniel Hatcher, a father who strongly disagreed with the board’s decision.
“Unmask our children,” demanded Hatcher, who was later escorted out of the meeting for speaking when it was not the parent’s time to speak. Hatcher made an inflammatory accusation against Obasohan, claiming the superintendent intimidated teachers from voicing opinions that do not agree with his own.
The Duplin Times reached out to school officials for comment about the incident. In a joint statement, school officials responded, “while we acknowledge that there are passionate feelings on all sides of the issue, we stand by the Board’s unanimous decision to keep the mask mandate in place. As public officials, we understand that there will be strong disagreements at times about important issues facing the school system. We hope that these disagreements can be handled respectfully.”
But just like Hatcher, other parents are concerned and some disagree with the imposed use of masks.
“I don’t think my child or anyone else’s child should HAVE to wear a mask! My son is ALWAYS missing a day or two so to chest pains, headaches, a low-grade fever, or nose bleeds! We go get tested at least once a week or bi-weekly for COVID just to have (an) excused absence because he can’t go to school due to the low-grade fever or he’s being sent home …” wrote Ashley King of Rose Hill, in a social media post.
“I feel like it should be up to the parent….my son has yet to have COVID and the ONLY place he wears a mask is at school and not to mention they are doing this whole 6ft, but yet, he sits 3 to a seat on the bus in the afternoons ...”
Social media discussions among parents looking for a solution to have their voices heard ranged from reaching out to a district representative, starting a petition, to even filing a lawsuit.
Another parent in Pink Hill argued that a mandate is not a law.
“Everyone should file a lawsuit against the school board, as well as discrimination, for being forced to wear one. A damn mandate that’s not had a vote, being enforced as a law, is unconstitutional,” wrote Sam Norris.
Norris expressed his dissatisfaction with the DCBE board and alluded to the importance of parents voting and removing officials after a two-year term.
“...half of them get elected because nobody runs against them,” said Norris.
As for school officials, they assured Duplin County parents that they are doing everything they can to keep kids in school while taking all the necessary precautionary measures to avoid the spread of the virus.
School officials emphasized that “the administration and board welcome input from the public and from within the school system, both formal and informal.”
“We encourage all stakeholders to use appropriate channels to express their concerns and make their voices heard,” read the school officials’ joint statement.