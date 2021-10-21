According to Webster’s dictionary, a “tradition” is handing down information, beliefs, and customs from generation- to-generation. HCA’s strong traditions begin the first time a kindergartener walks into Founder’s Hall as a kindergarten student.
Through the eyes of five-year-olds, the traditions seem so far out of reach, years will pass slowly, and these traditions may cease to exist. That statement could not have been more incorrect.
Those 13 years have passed quickly, and now we find ourselves in the midst of all of these traditions we have longed to be a part of as seniors. Senior year begins with several traditions, beginning with the long-standing Senior Blessing Ceremony. This is one of the oldest traditions for seniors at HCA. Each senior chooses a “blesser,” who can be anyone employed at the school, to pray for and support the student throughout the senior year.
Each blesser speaks in front of the students, family, and friends of the student for whom he or she has been selected. A Bible verse may be read, funny stories told, a prayer received, and most importantly a wish for their last year at HCA. This is often an emotional ceremony for students, staff, and family. A more recent tradition that started with the Class of 2020 is the Senior Sunrise Service.
Students, along with their parents, gather in front of the school to have breakfast together while enjoying the sun rise on their senior year, making the beginning of a new time in their life. At the end of the year, another similar service, a Senior Sunset Service, marks the ending of this year in their journey.
Seniors anticipate that this service will be a very emotional one as well. Numerous other traditions the Class of 2022 will partake in this year, include Senior Night for sports, Homecoming Festivities, senior pranks, Baccalaureate, and Graduation.
These are all the events that we have longed to call our own, and now we will hate to see them end. The time has come so quickly from that first day we entered those hallways in August of 2009.
Soon we will only be left with the memories from all these traditions we have celebrated at HCA. So while traditions are old and something passed on from one to another, the memories made are new to each of us and something we will hold on to forever
Last week we incorrectly identified Cora Haste as a senior at North Duplin High School.
She is a senior at East Duplin High School. The Duplin Times regrets this error.