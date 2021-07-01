KENANSVILLE — Described as the “Crown Jewel” of his department, Philip Anderson is the epitome of a James Sprunt Community College success story.
When Anderson began his journey at JSCC he thought he would be well suited for accounting. However, “as fate would have it,” parking in a different parking space changed his future forever.
“I parked in the back and walked past the electrical shop and heard all kinds of commotion going on! My curiosity was piqued and I was instantly fascinated by what was going on,” said Anderson.
The next quarter, Anderson began his journey with the Electrical Technologies Department. Upon graduation, he practiced his trade in New Hanover County and later transitioned to being a chief inspector for Duplin County. When an opportunity arose at JSCC to make the shift from practicing to teaching, Anderson became passionate about pouring back into the institution that gave him his start. “My start was here and this is where I want to be,” he said.
Anderson has a diverse teaching philosophy.
“There are a lot of misconceptions about teaching in this field,” Anderson explains that nearly every subject is essential in the field of Electrical Technologies. While math and science are typically associated with this trade, history, and professionalism are skills that also must be addressed in the classroom. While Anderson incorporates a hands-on element in his teaching, lecturing is essential.
“I hope all of my students turn out to be successful and I believe they will be,” said Anderson. “I want them to understand that setbacks do not have to dictate their outcome in life.”
Ideal training in this field would require a year at JSCC with a transition into the workforce and annual recertification throughout the student’s career. Although JSCC provides students with opportunities to partner with local contractors each semester, Anderson is even more focused on growing his student’s ability to utilize the power of their network.
“Most of our students are passionate about Duplin County and plan to stay here,” said Anderson, who believes this as an opportunity for growth in Duplin County. He sees equipping the next generation of students as essential for the future of our local economy as a whole and plans to contribute to their educational growth by adding new classes, providing innovative technology, and making renewable energy education more accessible.
For more information about the Electrical Technologies Program at JSCC email panderson@jamessprunt.edu, or call 910-275-6299.
Editor’s Note: Faculty Spotlight is a feature contributed by James Sprunt Community College.