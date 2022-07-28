Seven Duplin County students named to the Western Carolina University the Chancellor’s List for Spring 2022. Local students recognized for this achievement include:

  • Caleb Fisher of Wallace, NC
  • Nicole Godoy-Diaz of Rose Hill, NC
  • Mark Makinson of Beulaville, NC
  • James Meeks of Faison, NC
  • Lea Meeks of Faison, NC
  • Carolyn Rhodes of Kenansville, NC
  • Thomas Rhodes of Kenansville, NC

Ena Sellers may be reached at esellers@ncweeklies.com