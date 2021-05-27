JSCC is proud to announce the graduation of Victoriana and Anagabriel Martinez. The sisters have both obtained associate degrees this May.
Victoriana will be leaving JSCC with an associate’s degree in general education. Her next step will be to attend East Carolina University. She plans to obtain a Bachelor of Science in Psychology. Upon graduation, Victoriana has aspirations of becoming a clinical therapist.
Anagabriel obtained an associate’s degree in general education. She plans to continue her educational journey at JSCC as she takes summer courses. She has plans to obtain certification in Radiology.
“JSCC has supported me financially and with guidance,” said Victoriana as she credits JSCC for her educational success. “Especially Brian Jones, for guiding me through the different processes and paperwork. I could not have done any of this without Mr. Jones or JSCC as a whole.”