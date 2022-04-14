KINSTON — Six students representing four LCPS high schools will spend a month this summer at the selective North Carolina Governor’s School, receiving specialized instruction in academic or artistic disciplines they’re passionate about.
It’s the largest contingent of LCPS students to be chosen for the prestigious program in recent years and the first time four of the district’s high schools – Kinston, North and South Lenoir and Early College – will all send students.
“We are incredibly proud of our Governor’s School students. They represent academic excellence, flexible thinking, and a desire to further their personal growth,” Amy Jones, LCPS’s director of high school education, said. “Governor’s School will provide these young people an opportunity to meet and engage with other students from across the state while learning in an immersive environment of study, inquiry and critical thinking.”
Governor’s School is a summer residential program for academically or intellectually gifted high school students that offers instruction in 11 areas of academic or artistic emphasis, as well as a broader curriculum that integrates these areas.
It is the oldest program of its kind in the nation. Its two campuses – West at Winston-Salem State University in Winston-Salem and East at Meredith College in Raleigh – each accepts 325 students, mostly rising seniors, from the more than 1,800 nominations received. This year, Governor’s School runs from June 19 to July 16.
Students win admission after being nominated by their schools and compiling an application package that includes grades and test scores, teacher recommendations and essays that shed some light on their personal and academic interests. Students applying in the areas of art, choral music, dance, instrumental music and theater auditioned virtually in early 2022.
The six students scheduled to attend this summer’s session, along with their field of study and the Governor’s School location, are:
• Janae Brown, a rising senior at Kinston High School and daughter of Evelyn Brown of Kinston. Janae will study theater on the East Campus. “I chose this field because it is one of the things that I like to spend my time doing and I also enjoy watching plays and movies,” she said. At KHS, Janae is active in the Drama Club, National Honor Society, Anchor Club and Student Government Association and is a member of the school’s Flag Team, Battle of the Books team and Science Olympiad team.
• Dulce Rios, a rising senior at Lenoir County Early College High School and daughter of Bianca Aguirre and Rufino Rios of La Grange. Dulce will study math on the East Campus. “I chose math because it is a subject I have always loved. I love how there is a system for everything and how everything just connects and works,” she said. At Early College, Dulce is active in the Student Government Association, serves as SGA treasurer this year and is a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.
• Courtney Humphrey, a rising senior at North Lenoir High School and the daughter of Stacey and Chris Humphrey of Kinston. Courtney will study social science on the West Campus. “I chose this field because I love being able to have discussions about current issues and learn new views on them while being able to share my own,” she said. At North Lenoir, Courtney plays volleyball, basketball and soccer. She’s a member of the National Honor Society and president of the school’s DECA chapter. She’ll represent her school, chapter and state in national DECA competition this month.
• Dakotah Lane, a rising senior at North Lenoir High School and the daughter of Courtney Center of La Grange. Dakotah will study natural science on the East Campus. “I’ve always had a passion for biology and other sciences,” she said. At North Lenoir, she’s been active in FFA since her freshman year and is a member of the National Honor Society. She’s been at Girl Scout since the seventh grade.
• Austin Williams, a rising junior at North Lenoir High School and the son of Amy and Brent Williams of Kinston. Austin will study choral music on the West Campus. “I have been involved in choral music my whole life, whether it be in Queen Street Church or in All-State Chorus. I have always enjoyed singing,” he said. Austin has been a part of musical productions at North Lenoir since age 6. At North Lenoir, he runs cross country and plays tennis, is a member of FFA and represented the school in Quill Writing state competition. He is active in Boy Scouts and is a Little Big Leaders mentor.
• Sydney McLawhorn, a rising senior at South Lenoir High School and the daughter of Beverly and Samuel McLawhorn of Deep Run. She will study math on the West Campus. “Math is the subject that comes most naturally to me,” she said. At South Lenoir, Sydney plays basketball and is a member of the SCA. This semester, she’s fully engaged in college-level classes through Lenoir Community College.
Editor’s Note: This story was contributed by Lenoir County Public Schools.