The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Jones County in eastern North Carolina...
Southern Lenoir County in eastern North Carolina...
Northwestern Onslow County in eastern North Carolina...
Northeastern Duplin County in eastern North Carolina...
* Until 100 AM EDT.
* At 1215 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pleasant
Hill, or 12 miles south of Kinston, moving southeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Jacksonville, Kinston, Half Moon, Phillips Crossroads, Richlands,
Deep Run, Maysville, Catherine Lake, Comfort, Potters Hill,
Petersburg, Pleasant Hill, Wyse Fork, Albertson, Albert J Ellis
Airport, Richlands South, Pink Hill, Loco VFD, Pollocksville and
Hargetts Crossroads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees
or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office
in Newport at 1-800-889-6889.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Coach Frank Coston, SWHS football coach visits Mount Olive Rotary.
MOUNT OLIVE --Lynn Williams, Mount Olive Pickle Company Public Information Officer, introduced Frank Coston, new SWHS football coach to Mount Olive Rotary. Williams was on the selection committee to choose the new coach. She said the committee was impressed with his faith and passion for character development of the young men he will be coaching.
The coach told us that the selection committee told him there were six possible candidates, and he told them he wanted to be interviewed first. Looks like he wowed them!
Coach Coston is from Jacksonville, NC and he has served in the US ARMY. He hopes to change the culture and defeat all the Wayne County high school teams this season.
The coach gave Rotary a summary of the job he has been given to do, the kids he is working with and the needs the team has. About 70% of them do not have a dad in their home. He solicited our support for the team, reminding us that seniors on the team have only won one game since their freshman year.
The team needs new uniforms, equipment and headsets so the coaches can communicate with the team members. They also need a new field house. He wants to raise $20,000 this first year, but his ultimate fundraising goal for the team is a million in the next five years.
Coach will share a list of the needs the team has so organizations can help with some of their expenses. This is the first time SWHS has ever hired someone from outside the school.
Ukraine Relief
President Elect Barbara Bryan read a letter from the Wilmington East Rotary thanking Mount Olive Rotary for a $2,572 contribution to the Ukraine refugees who are in Moldova.
Year End Mount Olive Rotary Celebration
Mount Olive Rotary will hold its annual year end celebration on July 14 beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the party room of Sleep Inn of Mount Olive. New Officers will be installed, awards will be given, and spouses are invited. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Members are reminded to let Kelley Thwaite know how many will be in their party at Kthw8@mac.com