Coach Frank Coston, SWHS football coach visits Mount Olive Rotary.

MOUNT OLIVE --Lynn Williams, Mount Olive Pickle Company Public Information Officer, introduced Frank Coston, new SWHS football coach to Mount Olive Rotary. Williams was on the selection committee to choose the new coach. She said the committee was impressed with his faith and passion for character development of the young men he will be coaching.

The coach told us that the selection committee told him there were six possible candidates, and he told them he wanted to be interviewed first. Looks like he wowed them!

Coach Coston is from Jacksonville, NC and he has served in the US ARMY. He hopes to change the culture and defeat all the Wayne County high school teams this season.

The coach gave Rotary a summary of the job he has been given to do, the kids he is working with and the needs the team has. About 70% of them do not have a dad in their home. He solicited our support for the team, reminding us that seniors on the team have only won one game since their freshman year.

The team needs new uniforms, equipment and headsets so the coaches can communicate with the team members. They also need a new field house. He wants to raise $20,000 this first year, but his ultimate fundraising goal for the team is a million in the next five years.

Coach will share a list of the needs the team has so organizations can help with some of their expenses. This is the first time SWHS has ever hired someone from outside the school.

Ukraine Relief

President Elect Barbara Bryan read a letter from the Wilmington East Rotary thanking Mount Olive Rotary for a $2,572 contribution to the Ukraine refugees who are in Moldova.

Year End Mount Olive Rotary Celebration

Mount Olive Rotary will hold its annual year end celebration on July 14 beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the party room of Sleep Inn of Mount Olive. New Officers will be installed, awards will be given, and spouses are invited. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Members are reminded to let Kelley Thwaite know how many will be in their party at Kthw8@mac.com

