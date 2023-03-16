Mabel Parker

Mabel Parker is a sophomore student at Harrells Christian Academy.

The spring season equals a time for a new beginning. In southeastern North Carolina, springtime is the season during which nature revives after the colder winter months. Dormant plants begin to grow again; new seedlings sprout out of the ground. Hibernating animals awaken, and life is created and born into the world. With all the rebirth, renewal, and reawakening the spring brings to nature, the same is happening in our schools. It’s not just the transitioning from indoor sports like basketball to outdoor sports like soccer, golf, baseball, and softball.

Although one may think that spring is a time that schools are coming to a close, the spring semester is actually a time of new beginnings. There is the obvious new slate of classes which means new teachers and new subjects for those students. Many plans for the approaching school year begin in the spring semester which might not be so obvious to outsiders. Rising kindergarteners begin to tour the schools just as graduating seniors begin to check off their list in preparation of their real world beginning while underclassmen explore all the opportunities to expand their knowledge. At Harrells Christian Academy, all ninth through twelfth grade students experience a spring awakening with participation in our annual Crusader-Mester, our C-Mester.

