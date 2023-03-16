...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Mabel Parker is a sophomore student at Harrells Christian Academy.
The spring season equals a time for a new beginning. In southeastern North Carolina, springtime is the season during which nature revives after the colder winter months. Dormant plants begin to grow again; new seedlings sprout out of the ground. Hibernating animals awaken, and life is created and born into the world. With all the rebirth, renewal, and reawakening the spring brings to nature, the same is happening in our schools. It’s not just the transitioning from indoor sports like basketball to outdoor sports like soccer, golf, baseball, and softball.
Although one may think that spring is a time that schools are coming to a close, the spring semester is actually a time of new beginnings. There is the obvious new slate of classes which means new teachers and new subjects for those students. Many plans for the approaching school year begin in the spring semester which might not be so obvious to outsiders. Rising kindergarteners begin to tour the schools just as graduating seniors begin to check off their list in preparation of their real world beginning while underclassmen explore all the opportunities to expand their knowledge. At Harrells Christian Academy, all ninth through twelfth grade students experience a spring awakening with participation in our annual Crusader-Mester, our C-Mester.
During C-Mester my school has the unique opportunity to reach outside the walls of HCA and minister to our community and beyond. This year HCA students partnered with The Charity Mission Center of Rose Hill, and over a two-day period, student teams cleaned up eight yards, built five wheelchair ramps, packed four-hundred food boxes, organized donations for their thrift store, and assisted with the completion of several other Mission Center projects for their storage facility. After building a ramp, one student team traveled to New York City for the remainder of the week to volunteer at a food distribution in Queens as well as experience The Big Apple culture. While taking in the sights and sounds of NYC, the Crusaders had the special opportunity to prayer walk around the 9/11 Memorial, the Financial District, the General Assembly and the United Nations buildings, and even view the city from the top of the Empire State Building. Not only does C-Mester provide opportunities that will allow HCA students to demonstrate the love that Christ instills, but it allows students to discover and exercise the gifts God has given them. HCA’s spring C-Mester can lead to new beginnings in the lives of their students and the lives that students were able to serve.
As you spring into your own new beginnings this season and as we approach the Easter holiday, I encourage you to reflect on the true reason for this Easter season. I hope that you realize the importance of having a true relationship with the One that gave the ultimate love sacrifice. By doing this you will experience a new beginning that will lead to eternal joy.
Mabel Parker is a sophomore at Harrells Christian Academy.