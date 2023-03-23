Toward the halfway mark of the semester, I began to realize how fast time was moving. Unbeknownst to me, things were quicky speeding up, and I was stagnant. People were going places and doing things, and I was sitting in my house, working, or stressing about the future, thinking about all the bad things that could happen. And after all that time I spent sitting there, in my house, the next few weeks had passed in the blink of an eye.
Somehow, it was already time for midterms, and I had already been through three quarters of my sophomore year. I’ve been going to the early college for two years, even though it feels like six months, and time has only sped up since.
Anxiety would tell you that there are so many things to do that you don’t have time for, and not enough days in the calendar to do what you have planned. But the moment that you decide to stand up and make time, to get outside of your head and actually do something, that stress and anxiousness dissipates. You’ll realize that the only way to truly be able to keep up with time is to take it day by day. It can be done, and everyone knows that time does not slow down, and it does not faulter. It won’t be easy, but the decision to change can change your life.
If there’s any lesson I’d want to be taken from this, it would be to avoid standing still. Staying in one place, constantly mulling on the past will get you nowhere. To continue striving toward the purpose intended for your life, you must be willing to let things go, and continue to move on. Rise from the ashes of your suffering, and continue to evolve into the best version of you.
Jordan Hooper is a 10th grade student at Duplin Early College High School.