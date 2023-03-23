Toward the halfway mark of the semester, I began to realize how fast time was moving. Unbeknownst to me, things were quicky speeding up, and I was stagnant. People were going places and doing things, and I was sitting in my house, working, or stressing about the future, thinking about all the bad things that could happen. And after all that time I spent sitting there, in my house, the next few weeks had passed in the blink of an eye.

Somehow, it was already time for midterms, and I had already been through three quarters of my sophomore year. I’ve been going to the early college for two years, even though it feels like six months, and time has only sped up since.

Jordan Hooper is a 10th grade student at Duplin Early College High School.