...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Tonight northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30
kt and extremely rough waters becoming Southeast Thursday 25 to
35 kt, then Southwest to West 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 45 kt
Friday and Friday night. Seas 7 to 12 ft.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Ocracoke Inlet to Surf City.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Thursday to 4 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
The first Lineworker course started in September at JSCC’s WestPark campus. Students graduated with a special ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 15.
Rarkell Simmons, age 23, is building his future. Rarkell and his family live in the town of Magnolia. Recently, Simmons decided to enroll in James Sprunt Community College’s Electrical Lineworker program due to the encouragement of his wife.
“My wife is currently a substitute teacher and also takes classes at JSCC,” explains Simmons. “She constantly tells me how great the school is and how the faculty and staff care about the students.”
Simmons, who currently works part-time as a herd tech for Smithfield Foods, was skeptical about returning to school, but he listened to his wife and enrolled in the first Lineworker class held at JSCC.
“I decided to do this for my family. I want to provide opportunities for my wife and two kids.”
Simmons hopes to be hired by a co-op or contract crew upon completing this course to provide a new future for himself and his family.
At JSCC’s WestPark campus, Instructor Billy Wilson was hired to run the first Lineworker course last September. Students graduated with a special ceremony and luncheon on Thursday, Dec. 15.
This class is near and dear to President Dr. Jay Carraway’s heart.
“I am very proud of this first cohort of Lineworker students. Under the direction of our instructor, Billy Wilson, the group developed into a team, and they all succeeded together. I do not doubt that each student is on their way to a rewarding career.”
The family atmosphere at JSCC has made a difference in many students’ lives, particularly Rarkell. Billy Wilson, Lineworker instructor, reminds his students that working as a Lineworker is like being part of a brotherhood. This work is intricate, dangerous, and vital to communities. It is work that requires tremendous attention to detail. “Mr. Billy is the greatest of all time! Billy is like a Granddad to me. He looks out for me, talks to me when I need guidance, and advocates for me. He’s a great man!” Simmons points out that the friendships he has formed in this 14-week course compare to friendships he has had his whole life.
Rarkell states, “If you are interested in any trade career, I highly recommend James Sprunt. James Sprunt offers opportunities for students financially that other colleges can’t compete with in this area. They try to work with you financially. Besides that, it really is a family around here.”
For more information about the next Lineworker class, call 910-275-6135.