Lineworker course

The first Lineworker course started in September at JSCC’s WestPark campus. Students graduated with a special ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 15.

 James Sprunt Community College

Rarkell Simmons, age 23, is building his future. Rarkell and his family live in the town of Magnolia. Recently, Simmons decided to enroll in James Sprunt Community College’s Electrical Lineworker program due to the encouragement of his wife.

“My wife is currently a substitute teacher and also takes classes at JSCC,” explains Simmons. “She constantly tells me how great the school is and how the faculty and staff care about the students.”