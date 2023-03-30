Students become state leaders at Youth Legislative Assembly

Attending the N.C. Youth Legislative Assembly in Raleigh on March 17-19 from Lenoir County Early College High School were, from left, front, Diana Aguilar-Sanchez, Montana Barrett, Meadow Jones, Malachi Washington, Marwan Albaadani, Sydney Jeffreys and Maria Flowers; back, Kelvin Greene, Layla Whitfield, Harrison Rowland, Kade Loftin, Josue Garcia-Lopez, Jaqualynn Mendoza, Zacchaeus Jones and Dr. Travis Towne.

 Lenoir County Public Schools

Thirteen students from Lenoir County Early College High School took on the role of state leaders this past weekend when they joined approximately 200 other North Carolina students in the NC Youth Legislative Assembly (YLA) in Raleigh.

This three-day conference allowed high school students to be sworn in as state legislators and given an opportunity to gain a better understanding of the inner workings of state government. Students were split between the House and Senate and were given committee assignments to review bills that would be brought to both the House and Senate.

Dr. Travis Towne teaches social studies, civics and economics at Lenoir County Early College High School and led the school’s delegation at the N.C. Youth Legislative Assembly.