Students participated in the Duplin County College and Career Fair held at the Duplin County Events Center, on Wednesday, March 9. Students visited with several local professionals in a variety of fields, from law enforcement to medical services, and agriculture among several others.
“The event was a tremendous success with representation from approximately 70 employers and college representatives in attendance,” said a spokesperson with JSCC.
According to JSCC, roughly 650 students who were split into groups of 5-24, visited with area employers at the fair. Booths were organized in career clusters, each featuring presenters with career-specific information and a representative from a college that offered the course of study being presented.
The yearly event is organized by the Duplin County Partnership for Career Planning in partnership with Duplin County Schools and James Sprunt Community College.
Sessions lasted for forty minutes, allowing each presenter to discuss their specific program area while leaving room for a question-and-answer segment for the students.
“JSCC had thirteen programs represented at this event. Instructors were provided with program specific promotional material and a few goodies for fun.
“JSCC instructors are more than happy to help students find the course of study that’s right for them and provide them with a network of local employers.”