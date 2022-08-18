Teamship presentation

Kinston High students, from left, Horace Smith, Moriah Flowers and Sienna Stallings make a pitch for an increased social media presence to the front office team for the Down East Wood Ducks during a Teamship presentation that capped a two-week summer learning session in which students partnered with local businesses to find solutions to real-life problems.

 Lenoir County Public Schools | Patrick Holmes

The folks from the front office of the Down East Wood Duck, Kinston’s minor league baseball team, got the pitch they were looking for from LCPS students whose summer school assignment was to find solutions to problems identified by local businesses.

“They really had some great ideas,” Jon Clemmons, general manager of the Wood Ducks, said Thursday after hearing two teams of Kinston High students pitch their ideas for attracting more fans in the 14-to-20-year-old demographic to the ballpark. “Both groups gave some awesome examples that we’ll be able to implement in coming years.”